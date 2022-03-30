UrduPoint.com

EU Prepared For Shutoff Of Russian Gas Supplies - Commission Vice President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 06:46 PM

EU Prepared for Shutoff of Russian Gas Supplies - Commission Vice President

The European Union is ready for a possible reduction or halt of gas supplies from Russia, yet hoping that this will not happen, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The European Union is ready for a possible reduction or halt of gas supplies from Russia, yet hoping that this will not happen, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.

Timmermans, responsible for the European Green Deal, was asked at a briefing whether the Commission has prepared response measures for a potential halt of Russian gas supplies similar to Germany's emergency plan activated earlier today.

"We are of course preparing ourselves for quite some time for any potential situations which hopefully won't become a reality. The fact that governments are preparing themselves for this, of course, that's something logical. We are prepared for any such cases, we will of course work closely with member states so everybody can be prepared for any of such situations," Timmermans responded.

Earlier in the day, Germany triggered an emergency early warning level anticipating that Russia may terminate gas supplies due to the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine. The concerns have increased after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with "unfriendly" nations to rubles by the end of March.

After G7 rejected the demands to ensure ruble payments for energy, EU officials vowed to make steps to diversify gas supplies and move away from Russian gas, with EU member states announcing national plans to cease their energy dependence on Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Germany Vladimir Putin March May Gas From Government

Recent Stories

ETPB meeting discusses leasing of trust properties ..

ETPB meeting discusses leasing of trust properties

58 seconds ago
 Cancer diagnosis Lab opens in Quetta

Cancer diagnosis Lab opens in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Support Conti ..

Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Support Continuing Efforts to Tackle Ukrain ..

1 minute ago
 Johnson's Spokesman Says West Can Further Restrict ..

Johnson's Spokesman Says West Can Further Restrict Russia's Access to SWIFT

1 minute ago
 Four held for kite-flying in sialkot

Four held for kite-flying in sialkot

1 hour ago
 Gold prices up by Rs750 to Rs131,000

Gold prices up by Rs750 to Rs131,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.