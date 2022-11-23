UrduPoint.com

EU Preparing Subsidy Assistance To Protect Industry From Relocation To US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022

EU Preparing Subsidy Assistance to Protect Industry From Relocation to US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Union is preparing large-scale subsidy assistance to protect European industry from US competitors, US news outlet Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the EU.

The bloc is concerned over the possibility of enterprises facing pressure to invest in US industry instead of the European industrial sector after Washington adopted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the report said.

The EU is working on an emergency package to direct money to its key high-tech industries, and it is necessary to apply the measures fast because companies are now taking decisions on the country where they will build their new factories, it added.

Earlier this month, Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party, said that there were already signals from the German industrial sector that companies were ready to relocate to the United States, due to partial disruptions in supply chains, staff shortages and high energy prices in Germany.

The IRA would commit $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $369 billion to fund energy security and climate change. The bill provides $64 billion in funding for the Affordable Care Act over the next decade.

In addition, the legislation seeks to raise an estimated $739 billion in revenue by imposing a 15% corporate minimum tax, reforming prescription drug pricing policies, boosting Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and addressing the carried interest loophole.

