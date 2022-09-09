EU Price Cap on Russian Gas Would Result in Suspension of Deliveries to Europe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The price cap on Russian gas proposed by the European Union would result in an immediate suspension of gas deliveries to Europe, Reuters reported on Friday, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

According to the report, Szijjarto believes that the proposed price cap goes against the interest of Europe and Hungary.

An EU source told reporters on Thursday that the majority of the European Union member states will most likely not support the idea to impose a price cap on Russian gas.