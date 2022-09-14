EU Proposals For New Energy Measures Have Nothing About Price Cap Of Russian Gas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Commission has not suggested setting a price limit for Russian gas in its proposals for new energy measures for the European Union that were published on Wednesday.
The list of the commission's proposals described in an official statement and a question-and-answer section did not mention a corresponding limit.