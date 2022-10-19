EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

The European Commission unveiled a new set of energy measures that could require member states to pool their demand for gas as part of the joint gas purchasing mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The European Commission unveiled a new set of energy measures that could require member states to pool their demand for gas as part of the joint gas purchasing mechanism.

"We propose a mandatory participation by Member States' undertakings in the EU demand aggregation to meet at least 15% of their respective storage filling targets," the statement read.

This will encourage member states to meet their gas storage targets ahead of the next heating season starting November 2023. Companies will be allowed to form a gas purchasing consortium.

The mechanism will not be used to buy Russian pipeline gas, the EU executive said. It argued that the tool was designed to help countries that had been buying gas only or mainly from Russia to source it from elsewhere.

"The possibility of using the joint purchasing mechanism for importing Russian pipeline gas is explicitly excluded," the guidelines read.

Under the new scheme, the commission aims to buy around 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas by next winter. It says the measures will help to curb high gas prices in the EU and ensure security of supply.