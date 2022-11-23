EU Proposes to Opt for Softer Oil Cap, Adding Transition Periods - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Union has proposed adding a 45-day transition period to the date of the introduction of the oil price cap, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing the document.

The proposed transition period will apply to the oil loaded before December 5, when the cap is planned to be enforced, and unloaded by January 19, 2023.

The EU also proposes a 90-day transition period in case there will be changes in the oil cap price.