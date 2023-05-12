EU Proposes to Stop Oil From Russia Via Druzhba Pipeline to Germany, Poland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The European Union is proposing to officially stop Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland with the exception for Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing documents.

Poland and Germany were allowed to continue importing Russian oil via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline despite EU sanctions, but as the countries already stopped receiving crude oil via the pipeline there could be a decision made on the complete ban on Russian oil, according to the news agency.

The regulations concerning the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, via which Russian oil supplies flow to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, will remain unchanged.

According to the news agency, such a ban on supplies via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline could be introduced as part of the EU's 11th sanction package against Russia, but will require a consensus among all member states.