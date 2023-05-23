UrduPoint.com

EU Provides 4th Tranche Of Macro Financial Aid To Kiev Worth 1.5Bln Euros - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The European Union is providing the fourth tranche of macro financial assistance to Ukraine worth 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion), European Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday.

"Today we are providing another tranche of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, this is the fourth payment under the macro-financial assistance plus package for Ukraine which is worth up to 18 billion euros for this year," Spinant told a briefing.

