EU Provides 4th Tranche of Macro Financial Aid to Kiev Worth 1.5Bln Euros - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The European Union is providing the fourth tranche of macro financial assistance to Ukraine worth 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion), European Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday.

"Today we are providing another tranche of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, this is the fourth payment under the macro-financial assistance plus package for Ukraine which is worth up to 18 billion euros for this year," Spinant told a briefing.