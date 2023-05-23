UrduPoint.com

EU Provides 4th Tranche Of Macro Financial Aid To Kiev Worth $1.6Bln - Official

Published May 23, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The European Union is providing the fourth tranche of macro financial assistance to Ukraine worth 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion), European Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday.

"Today we are providing another tranche of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, this is the fourth payment under the macro-financial assistance plus package for Ukraine which is worth up to 18 billion euros for this year," Spinant told a briefing.

Later in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that Kiev had received the tranche and thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for the assistance.

"Ukraine received the fourth ‚¬1,5B tranche under the ‚¬18B macro-financial assistance of (the European Union).

Grateful to @vonderleyen and @VDombrovskis for standing with us," Shmyhal tweeted.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, the EU has provided 14.7 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Kiev, the prime minister added.

In January, the European Commission promised to transfer 1.5 billion euros a month to Ukraine starting in March, as part of a new 18 billion euro aid package for 2023.

Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

