EU Provides Moldova With Extra $67Mln Emergency Package To Mitigate Gas Supply Crisis

Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:01 PM

EU Provides Moldova With Extra $67Mln Emergency Package to Mitigate Gas Supply Crisis

The European Commission and Moldova signed on Wednesday an additional emergency package worth 60 million euro ($67.5 million) to mitigate a gas supply crisis in Moldova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Commission and Moldova signed on Wednesday an additional emergency package worth 60 million euro ($67.5 million) to mitigate a gas supply crisis in Moldova.

"We have had intensive discussions in recent weeks, in particular about the gas supply crisis that Moldova is facing. I have announced an emergency package to increase our support to Moldova. And I am very glad that Commissioner Varhelyi and the Moldovan Foreign Minister are signing off on this package today," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the signing.

The signing proceeded in Brussels in the presence of von der Leyen and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The European Commission president said that the European Union provides "EUR 60 million to reduce the impact of rising gas prices on the most vulnerable people in Moldova." She also noted that she and Sandu were going to hold a discussion at the Eastern Partnership Summit on a wide range of topics, including the geopolitical situation in the region and the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, the European Union provided Moldova with a 60 million euro grant to mitigate the energy crisis during a state of emergency introduced in Moldova over Chisinau's failure to agree on a new energy deal with Gazprom.

By the end of November, Moldova had a $74.2 million debt to Russian gas supplier Gazprom for gas provided in October and November. On November 25, the Moldovan parliament approved amendments to the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the debt. On November 26, Gazprom confirmed receipt of the payment. Moreover, the contract on gas supply between Moldovagaz and Gazprom expired in September, and Gazprom decreased the volume of supply until Moldovagaz had paid the debt. The new contract between the companies was signed on October 29 for five years at a higher price.

