EU Pumps More Gas Than Takes From Storage Facilities, Wind Power Output Hits One-Year High

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The European Union switched to injecting more gas to its underground storage facilities than pumped, while wind power generation reached a one-year peak of 34.4% in total power output, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) and the WindEurope association.

As of Friday morning, the bloc's underground gas storage facilities were 83.23% full, down 0.04 percentage points from Thursday.

The EU has accumulated approximately 90.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its storage facilities, the GIE reported. Over the past week, the member states took around 0.6 billion cubic meters of gas, or around three times less compared to 1.

8 billion cubic meters drained the week before.

Lower rates of gas withdrawal can be attributed to warm weather and increased wind power generation. According to WindEurope, wind power stations produced 34.4% of all electricity generated in the bloc on Friday, the highest share in 2022.

Gas futures in Europe were dropping by 16% on Friday, falling below $800 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 16, due to a high occupancy rate of underground storage facilities and warm, windy weather. The last day of trading in 2022 ended with the gas futures going up by 2.7% year-on-year, up to $844.3 per thousand cubic meters.