UrduPoint.com

EU Raises Eurozone 2023 Forecast As Recession Skirted

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 07:35 PM

EU raises eurozone 2023 forecast as recession skirted

The eurozone economy will grow more than previously forecast in 2023 as the energy crisis eases and the single currency area "narrowly" avoids recession this winter, the European Commission said Monday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The eurozone economy will grow more than previously forecast in 2023 as the energy crisis eases and the single currency area "narrowly" avoids recession this winter, the European Commission said Monday.

The 20-nation area's economy is now expected to expand by 0.9 percent instead of 0.3 percent, as "favourable developments" helped it weather the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union's executive arm said.

Inflation is also expected to slow more than previously forecast after the war sent oil and gas prices soaring last year.

"Continued diversification of supply sources and a sharp drop in consumption have left gas storage levels above the seasonal average of past years, and wholesale gas prices have fallen well below prewar levels," the commission said.

"In addition, the EU labour market has continued to perform strongly, with the unemployment rate remaining at its all-time low." Inflation is forecast to hit 5.6 percent this year, with the commission saying it appeared the "peak is now behind us" after a record high of 10.6 percent in October.

The European Central Bank and peers around the world launched as series of interest rate hikes last year in efforts to tame soaring inflation.

The EU executive warned that economic "headwinds, however, remain strong".

"Consumers and businesses continue to face high energy costs and core inflation (headline inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food) was still rising in January," it said.

"As inflationary pressures persist, monetary tightening is set to continue, weighing on business activity and exerting a drag on investment.

" The European Commission left the eurozone growth forecast for 2024 unchanged at 1.5 percent.

It predicted that inflation next year would be at 2.5 percent, still above the ECB's target of two percent.

The commission said that while uncertainty surrounding its forecast "remains high, risks to growth are broadly balanced".

"Domestic demand could turn out higher than projected if the recent declines in wholesale gas prices pass through to consumer prices more strongly and consumption proves more resilient," it said.

"Nonetheless, a potential reversal of that fall cannot be ruled out in the context of continued geopolitical tensions." - Rate rises ahead - ECB chief Christine Lagarde said this month that "overall, the economy has proved more resilient than expected".

But she signalled the ECB would "stay the course" with interest rate increases in March.

Signs have grown the eurozone may have passed the worst of an economic shock, with inflation slowing from a peak in October and the single currency area eking out growth at the end of 2022.

The less gloomy data have given cause for hope that Russia's efforts to strangle crucial gas supplies to Europe may not trigger the deep downturn once feared.

As Moscow slashed deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine, European governments rolled out relief measures to cushion consumers and businesses from surging prices, and rushed to fill up storage facilities.

Wholesale gas prices have been easing while relatively mild winter weather has meant reserves have not been used up as quickly as expected.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather World Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis European Union Oil Bank Tame January March May October Gas Market From Allied Rental Modarba Labour

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

40 minutes ago
 Foreign investment not possible without local inve ..

Foreign investment not possible without local investors' facilitation: minister

11 minutes ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

11 minutes ago
 Electric vehicles to account for half of global ca ..

Electric vehicles to account for half of global car sales by 2035 amid net-zero ..

12 minutes ago
 US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over Chi ..

US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.