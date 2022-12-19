EU Reaches Political Agreement on Gas Price Cap Under Market Correction Mechanism - Source

UrduPoint.com

EU energy ministers reached a political agreement at a meeting on Monday on the gas price cap under the market correction mechanism, an EU source told Ria Novosti.

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) EU energy ministers reached a political agreement at a meeting on Monday on the gas price cap under the market correction mechanism, an EU source told Ria Novosti.

"They have reached a political agreement on the price limit," the source said.

Later in the day, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Enterprise of Malta, Miriam Dalli, confirmed that a political agreement on the price cap was reached.

"It is really positive that we managed to give a good signal as EU energy ministers in agreeing to a price cap and when the correction market mechanism can actually be triggered," Dalli said after the EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council.

