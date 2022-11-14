EU Ready for Attempt to Impose Price Cap on Russian Oil - European Commission President

The European Union is "ready to go" with an attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the price level is yet to be discussed by member states, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Bloomberg Television

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The European Union is "ready to go" with an attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the price level is yet to be discussed by member states, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Bloomberg Television.

"We have set all the tools necessary in place in the European Union," von der Leyen was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

At the same time, the bloc has not yet agreed on the price level, according to the European Commission head.

"It is important not only to dry out the war chest of Russia but also very important for many vulnerable countries to have an acceptable level of prices," von der Leyen told Bloomberg Television.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap for Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative. In October, the EU introduced the eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries. The price cap is scheduled to take effect on December 5, 2022, for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia.

Moscow, in turn, has pledged to altogether stop exporting Russian oil to the countries that impose the price cap.