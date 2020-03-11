EU Ready for Measures to Prevent Economic Instability Due to Coronavirus - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The European Union is ready to adopt the necessary measures to counter the epidemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and prevent economic instability, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We have also mentioned that together we are ready to adopt the necessary decisions and measures to counter this epidemic and all the possible consequences that may occur and to prevent any form of financial and economic instability," Macron told reporters after a video conference with the EU heads of state and government on the situation with the coronavirus spread.

"We will make all necessary decisions on this issue," he said.

Earlier, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said the spread of COVID-19 would have significant consequences for the French economy.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus-infected people in France has reached 1,784, a total of 33 of them have died.