UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready For Measures To Prevent Economic Instability Due To Coronavirus - Macron

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

EU Ready for Measures to Prevent Economic Instability Due to Coronavirus - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The European Union is ready to adopt the necessary measures to counter the epidemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and prevent economic instability, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We have also mentioned that together we are ready to adopt the necessary decisions and measures to counter this epidemic and all the possible consequences that may occur and to prevent any form of financial and economic instability," Macron told reporters after a video conference with the EU heads of state and government on the situation with the coronavirus spread.

"We will make all necessary decisions on this issue," he said.

Earlier, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said the spread of COVID-19 would have significant consequences for the French economy.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus-infected people in France has reached 1,784, a total of 33 of them have died.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France European Union Died May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

4 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

4 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

4 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

4 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.