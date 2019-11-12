UrduPoint.com
EU Ready To Provide Sudan With Financial Assistance - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) EU foreign ministers said at a meeting with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday that they were ready to provide the African country with the financial aid and support the transitional political process, an official in the European Union told Sputnik, summing up the consultations.

Hamdok was invited to a working dinner attended by the EU foreign ministers, however no press conference was held following its results.

"During the exchange of views with the Sudanese prime minister, the foreign ministers reaffirmed the EU's commitment to support the civil transitional government, as well as the EU's willingness to provide financial assistance [Sudan] for the transition process, including for the support of economic reforms," the official said.

The only specific agreement that was released to the media on Monday was the European Commission's decision to provide 55 mullion Euros ($60 million) in humanitarian aid to Sudan.

According to the EU estimates, at least 8 million people in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance, while 6.3 million not having enough food. Every sixth child in the country suffers from acute malnutrition. Funds will be distributed through humanitarian organizations.

Sudan's economy has faced instability for months. The crisis further worsened as long-time leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled this April. In August, a transitional government has been formed by the military and the civilian-led opposition.

The government, led by Hamdok, has been seeking, among other things, to remove Sudan from the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism, in which the African country was included under Bashir's administration back in 1993. The inclusion in the list has restricted foreign investment and made Sudan ineligible for debt relief.

