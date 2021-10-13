EU Reduced Fuel Oil Production by 62% Over Last 30 Years - Eurostat

UrduPoint.com

Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Union has reduced the production of fuel oil by 62% over the last 30 years, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) reported on Wednesday.

"Over the past decade, the production of environmentally damaging fuel oil in the EU dropped significantly. In 2020, 48 500 kilotons (kt) of fuel oil were produced, representing a 62% drop compared with 1990 (127 000 kt)," Eurostat said.

The largest decreases were registered in Italy and Spain. In 2020, Italy produced only 5,400 kt, which is over 77% less than 23,700 kt in 1990. Spain produced 2,400 kt, showing an 84% drop compared to 15,000 kt in 1990.

At the same time, five EU countries accounted for over 60% of all oil fuel production in the bloc, the data showed.

Fuel oil is a liquid petroleum product used by most vessels for power generation. However, its use raises environmental concerns as it contains sulphur, which damages air quality after being released into the atmosphere.

In January 2020, the United Nations International Maritime Organization set a new global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil to 0.50% m/m (mass by mass) from 3.50%.

