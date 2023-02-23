EU Reduces Imports of Russian Gas by 80% in 8 Months - European Commission Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The European Union has managed to reduced imports of Russian gas by 80% in eight months by replacing it with supplies from other states and renewable energy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"In Europe we reduced the import of Russian gas by 80% in 8 months ... We have replaced Russian gas with reliable suppliers for example from our friends in the US or Norway or Algeria. We have massively invested in renewable clean energy," von der Leyen said at the opening ceremony of the academic year at the University of Palermo in Italy.

Russia had been the largest supplier of natural gas to the EU for many years, which had given Moscow enormous leverage over the EU energy sector.

The country accounted for nearly 40% of the bloc's demand in 2021.

However, the EU started seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel after the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. As part of these efforts, the bloc has increased energy cooperation with a number of countries including Algeria, the United States, Qatar and Nigeria, importing either pipeline or liquefied natural gas.