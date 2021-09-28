The European Union expresses regrets about Russia's decision to recognize the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) as "undesirable," EU External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The European Union expresses regrets about Russia's decision to recognize the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) as "undesirable," EU External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office declared the activities of ENEMO "undesirable" in the country's territory, as they were found to pose a threat to the national security and constitutional order.

"Russia: (the EU) regrets the (Russian) decision to declare the election monitoring (ENEMO network) 'undesirable organisation.

' Transparency, accountability & respect of fundamental freedoms cannot be considered 'a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order & security in Russia!'" Stano wrote on Twitter.

ENEMO is a network of non-profit, non-partisan and non-governmental organizations from European and Central Asian countries, founded in 2001. The organization has set up election observation missions in seven countries so far including monitoring 10 elections in Ukraine and three in Kosovo.