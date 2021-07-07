EU Releases Optimistic Economic Forecast, But Acknowledges That COVID-19 Risks Remain

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The European Commission says the economic outlook has improved for the eurozone since its previous May forecast, but the coronavirus pandemic is not over and new variants pose a risk.

Both the EU and the eurozone are expected to expand at equal rates, at 4.8 percent this year and 4.5 percent in 2022, the European Commission said in its updated economic forecast on Wednesday. The previous forecast released in May estimated a 4.2 percent growth rate for the bloc and 4.3 percent for the eurozone.

"[This] is the highest upward revision we have made in more than 10 years and is in line with firms' confidence reaching a record high in recent months," Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economy commissioner, said in a Wednesday statement.

According to Gentiloni, the EU economic growth is being fueled by strong demand both at home and globally and a swifter-than-expected reopening of services sectors since the spring.

The European Commission expects real GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels in the last quarter of this year, despite the fact that the coronavirus still poses a risk.

"Crucially, we must redouble our vaccination efforts, building on the impressive progress made in recent months: the spread of the Delta variant is a stark reminder that we have not yet emerged from the shadow of the pandemic," Gentiloni said.

In total, the European Commission expects 12 EU countries to offset all their losses throughout this year: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Sweden.