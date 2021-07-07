UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Releases Optimistic Economic Forecast, But Acknowledges That COVID-19 Risks Remain

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

EU Releases Optimistic Economic Forecast, But Acknowledges That COVID-19 Risks Remain

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The European Commission says the economic outlook has improved for the eurozone since its previous May forecast, but the coronavirus pandemic is not over and new variants pose a risk.

Both the EU and the eurozone are expected to expand at equal rates, at 4.8 percent this year and 4.5 percent in 2022, the European Commission said in its updated economic forecast on Wednesday. The previous forecast released in May estimated a 4.2 percent growth rate for the bloc and 4.3 percent for the eurozone.

"[This] is the highest upward revision we have made in more than 10 years and is in line with firms' confidence reaching a record high in recent months," Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economy commissioner, said in a Wednesday statement.

According to Gentiloni, the EU economic growth is being fueled by strong demand both at home and globally and a swifter-than-expected reopening of services sectors since the spring.

The European Commission expects real GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels in the last quarter of this year, despite the fact that the coronavirus still poses a risk.

"Crucially, we must redouble our vaccination efforts, building on the impressive progress made in recent months: the spread of the Delta variant is a stark reminder that we have not yet emerged from the shadow of the pandemic," Gentiloni said.

In total, the European Commission expects 12 EU countries to offset all their losses throughout this year: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Sweden.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Luxembourg Progress Estonia Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Slovenia Sweden Lithuania Latvia Hungary Denmark May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

40 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

40 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

54 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly to Baku, Azerbaijan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.