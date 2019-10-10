UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Removes UAE, Marshall Islands From Tax Haven Blacklist

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

EU Removes UAE, Marshall Islands From Tax Haven Blacklist

The European Union said on Thursday that it had delisted the United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands as non-cooperative tax jurisdictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The European Union said on Thursday that it had delisted the United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands as non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

"The Council agreed to remove the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Marshall Islands from the EU's list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes," the bloc said in a statement.

The decision was made in recognition of reforms pursued by the two countries to "implement the commitments they had made to improve by the end of 2018 their tax policy framework."

The bloc ruled that the UAE was "now compliant with all commitments on tax cooperation and can be delisted.

"

The Marshall Islands, however, will still continue to be monitored for commitments on exchanges of information pending the results of the review by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"Albania, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia and Switzerland have implemented ahead of their deadline all necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles," the EU added.

The EU's list was created in 2017 to fight money laundering. As of now, it includes nine jurisdictions - American Samoa, Belize, Fiji, Guam, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union UAE Oman Belize Trinidad And Tobago Marshall Islands Samoa Serbia Switzerland Fiji Costa Rica United Arab Emirates Mauritius Vanuatu Money 2017 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Two Men Charged in Singapore Over Illegal Firearm ..

3 minutes ago

Kurds Fear Can't Keep Watch on IS Prisoners Amid T ..

3 minutes ago

PM Khan gets popular among Chinese public

13 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world to protect Kashmiris particul ..

3 minutes ago

FIA cyber crime wing arrests a female involved in ..

3 minutes ago

Man guns down wife, mother-in-law in Quetta

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.