UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Renews Post-Brexit Fishing Quotas For Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

EU renews post-Brexit fishing quotas for three months

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The EU on Thursday extended current fishing quotas for stocks shared with the UK for another three months in the absence of a post-Brexit deal, which is still being negotiated.

The decision by the bloc's fishing ministers capped an all-night meeting called to set annual catch limits for waters in and around the European Union.

EU and British negotiators are still thrashing out fishing rights as part of talks defining future relations after the UK's departure from the European Union at the end of this month.

While the outcome of the talks still hangs the balance, the EU could not wait any longer to work out its quotas.

"It's a guarantee... without which fishermen would not be able to continue their activities on January 1," explained German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

The ministers notably agreed to reduce by 7.5 percent the 2021 fishing quotas in the heavily exploited Mediterranean Sea, less than the 15 percent cut proposed by the European Commission because of opposition from Spain, France and Italy.

Britain insists that it will have full control over its waters after this month, when a Brexit transition period with the EU comes to an end.

It is resisting EU demands that European fishing boats continue to have the sort of access they have enjoyed for decades or in some cases centuries.

But even if no EU-UK deal ends up being worked out by the end of the transition period, Britain and the EU are required to manage shared fish stocks under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to prevent species being overfished.

The EU and Britain share 125 species of fish which will come under the provisional quota extension, which also applies to stocks shared with non-EU member Norway.

"While this rollover is clearly aimed at dealing with short-term political problems, it is not based on scientific advice for 2021 fishing limits, and ultimately makes the next set of decisions even harder, leaving fish populations in an even worse state," said Rebecca Hubbard, programme director at Our Fish, a European organisation fighting overfishing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture France German Norway European Union Spain Italy United Kingdom Brexit January Stocks From Share Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

20 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

44 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

44 minutes ago

French President Tests Positive for Coronavirus - ..

21 minutes ago

President Rouhani Says Iran Overcame Third COVID-1 ..

29 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi condoles sad demise of Vice Admiral (R) ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.