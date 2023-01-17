EU Replaced 80% of Russian Pipeline Gas - European Commission Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The European Union has already replaced 80% of pipeline gas supplied by Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We have replaced 80% of Russian pipeline gas, in parallel, we have filled our storages, of course, we reduced our demand more than 20% in the period from August to November," von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos.