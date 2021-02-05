EU-Russia Trade Sees Positive Trend Despite Pandemic - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) While trade between the European Union and Russia is almost half of what it was in record-breaking 2012 and 2013, it started to see some positive trends emerge amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Despite the pandemic, a positive dynamic is observed in the bilateral trade. I believe that our relations, especially interdependence in the energy sector, should be used in the interests of both parties," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The top Russian diplomat further noted that there was now a positive trend, even though trade volume was not as high as it was some 10 years ago.

"The European Union is still Russia's largest trade and economic partner. EU business people are the main foreign investors in the Russian economy or at least one of the main ones," Lavrov added.

Notably, Russia was the fifth largest partner for EU exports and the fourth largest partner for imports of goods in 2019, according to the Eurostat database.

The European exports to Russia were highest in 2012, amounting to 118 billion Euros ($141 billion).

During 2019, the trade turnover between Russia and the EU increased by 2.2 percent year-on-year to hit 82.6 billion euros.