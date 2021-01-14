EU Sanctions to Prompt Import Substitution - Belarusian Industry Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Belarusian Industry Minister Petr Parkhomchik said the EU sanctions against Belarusian enterprises would prompt the republic to develop import substitution and search for alternative suppliers of components.

Parkhomchik was received by President Alexander Lukashenko.

At the meeting, also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Nazarov, the head of state, in particular, blasted the West's sanctions against a number of Belarusian enterprises and instructed the government to work out a symmetrical response.

"Yes, there are delays in the supply of some components, materials. We felt this from European countries. Finland, I will not name the company, refused to supply certain components. Germany began to restrain supplies. This is another incentive for enterprises of the Industry Ministry to localize, address issues of import substitution," the minister said on the Belarus 1 tv channel.