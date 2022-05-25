UrduPoint.com

EU Says Froze $10.5Bln In Assets Of Russian Businessmen Since February 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:07 PM

EU Says Froze $10.5Bln in Assets of Russian Businessmen Since February 24

The European Union has frozen 9.89 billion euro ($10.5 billion) worth of assets belonging to Russian businessmen since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the European Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The European Union has frozen 9.89 billion euro ($10.5 billion) worth of assets belonging to Russian businessmen since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"So far, Member States reported frozen assets worth 9.89 billion and blocked 196 billion worth of transactions," the statement read.

The Commission noted that there are over 40 sanctions regimes and punishments for violations of these measures across the EU.

On April 8, the EU Commission's Freeze and Seize Task Force said in a statement that member states had informed the commission about frozen assets, which include boats, helicopters, real estate and artwork worth 6.

7 billion euro.

The Freeze and Seize Task Force was set up in March to ensure coordination among member states in the enforcement of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies, as well as to explore the interplay between sanctions and criminal law measures.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk Euro February March April Criminals Media From Billion

Recent Stories

65 vehicles, 52 motorcycles recovered by AVLC in f ..

65 vehicles, 52 motorcycles recovered by AVLC in federal capital during current ..

1 minute ago
 Seven dacoits arrested

Seven dacoits arrested

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court summons Mir Shakeel in person ..

Islamabad High Court summons Mir Shakeel in person on publishing anti-judiciary ..

1 minute ago
 Sports festival starts at University of Agricultur ..

Sports festival starts at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Budget to Get $7.5Bln of $40Bln Promised ..

Ukrainian Budget to Get $7.5Bln of $40Bln Promised by Biden - Finance Minister

1 minute ago
 President summons joint session of parliament on M ..

President summons joint session of parliament on May 26

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.