EU Says Probing Possible Gas Market Manipulation, No Findings Yet

The European Commission is investigating possible gas market manipulation and the behavior of companies supply the bloc, but there are no findings yet, the commission's spokesperson, Arianna Podesta, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The European Commission is investigating possible gas market manipulation and the behavior of companies supply the bloc, but there are no findings yet, the commission's spokesperson, Arianna Podesta, said on Tuesday.

"We are conducting a fact finding exercise, this is ongoing, so of course we cannot predict its outcome yet. We are looking at the competition angle here and the behavior of the participants in the gas market," she said at a midday briefing, when asked whether there were any hints of Gazprom using gas as a weapon against the EU.

"I would leave to that at this stage, as the investigation is ongoing. No findings yet on our side," Podesta added.