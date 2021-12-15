UrduPoint.com

EU Seeks To Establish Market For Hydrogen Amid Drive For Clean Energy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

EU Seeks to Establish Market for Hydrogen Amid Drive for Clean Energy

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday establishing an EU-wide hydrogen market under plans to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Commission proposed on Wednesday establishing an EU-wide hydrogen market under plans to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"A key element of this transition is establishing a competitive hydrogen market with dedicated infrastructure. We want Europe to lead the way and be the first in the world to lay down the market rules for this important source of energy and storage," Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a statement.

Guidelines for the decarbonization of EU gas markets suggest extending the EU's gas directive on unbundling to include hydrogen by separating its production from transport. The market rules will also cover access to hydrogen infrastructure and tariff setting, the statement read.

A new governance structure, called the European Network of Network Operators for Hydrogen, will be set up to work out technical rules, and promote hydrogen infrastructure, cross-border coordination and interconnector network construction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Lead Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

17 minutes ago
 Swati Suspends lady officer over misusing her powe ..

Swati Suspends lady officer over misusing her powers

1 minute ago
 Commissioners asks gearing up efforts for encroach ..

Commissioners asks gearing up efforts for encroachments removal from forest land ..

1 minute ago
 148 new corona cases detected

148 new corona cases detected

1 minute ago
 China eyes opportunity in Pakistan's textile secto ..

China eyes opportunity in Pakistan's textile sector: Zhang Xi'an

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.