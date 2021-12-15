EU Seeks to Establish Market for Hydrogen Amid Drive for Clean Energy

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday establishing an EU-wide hydrogen market under plans to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Commission proposed on Wednesday establishing an EU-wide hydrogen market under plans to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"A key element of this transition is establishing a competitive hydrogen market with dedicated infrastructure. We want Europe to lead the way and be the first in the world to lay down the market rules for this important source of energy and storage," Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a statement.

Guidelines for the decarbonization of EU gas markets suggest extending the EU's gas directive on unbundling to include hydrogen by separating its production from transport. The market rules will also cover access to hydrogen infrastructure and tariff setting, the statement read.

A new governance structure, called the European Network of Network Operators for Hydrogen, will be set up to work out technical rules, and promote hydrogen infrastructure, cross-border coordination and interconnector network construction.