EU Seeks To Take On China, US To Reverse Economic Decline
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM
The European Union's economy is falling further behind China and the United States, a major headache that will dominate leaders' talks on Thursday as they discuss how to stem the bloc's economic decline and bounce back
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The European Union's economy is falling further behind China and the United States, a major headache that will dominate leaders' talks on Thursday as they discuss how to stem the bloc's economic decline and bounce back.
From supply chain disruptions following the coronavirus pandemic to an energy crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe's economy has faced multiple challenges in recent years.
But it may yet face its biggest: the clean energy and digital transitions that Brussels has made its priority in the coming years will require additional annual investment of nearly 620 billion euros ($660 billion).
From artificial intelligence to solar panels, from computer chips to batteries, the EU is fast losing ground fast on innovation to other global powers.
The EU has been put further on the back foot as China and the United States have ploughed billions of dollars of state aid to prop up their critical industries.
What is needed is "radical change", former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said during a speech in Belgium on Tuesday, pointing to "other regions (that) are no longer playing by the rules".
"Our major competitors are taking advantage of the fact that they are continental-sized economies. We have the same natural size advantage in Europe, but fragmentation is holding us back," Draghi added.
The Italian ex-premier, increasingly touted as a potential successor to Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission chief, will present a report on the issue in the summer.
Official EU data shows the bloc's economic stagnation has lasted more than 18 months. While the United States grew by 2.5 percent and China by 5.2 percent in 2023, Eurostat data last month showed the EU economy grew by only 0.4 percent.
Recent Stories
Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series
Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, polic ..
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre
PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..
KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar
MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook
COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly
Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector
PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar
Cyber Salus expands Global footprint with launch in Middle East, Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre19 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar15 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook15 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,700 to Rs 250,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $12.444 billion for Pakistan in 9 months2 hours ago
-
Markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook10 minutes ago
-
'Bumper production of wheat crop expected'3 hours ago
-
FPCCI waives off 50% membership fee of women chambers3 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 294 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Washington Talks: Finance Minister eyes crucial new IMF deal in June8 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb calls for robust financial safeguards against climate vulnerabilities7 minutes ago