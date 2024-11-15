EU Sees Eurozone Growth Ticking Up In 2025 But Risks Loom
The European Commission on Friday predicted economic growth to pick up slightly and inflation to keep falling in the eurozone next year, while warning of growing risks linked to geopolitical tensions
Forecasts by the commission showed eurozone growth accelerating slightly to 1.3 percent in 2025, up from 0.8 percent this year, while inflation in the 20-country single currency area was seen easing to 2.1 percent, down from 2.4 percent.
"With the EU economy steadily recovering, growth should pick up more speed next year," commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said.
"Still, given today's high geopolitical uncertainty and many risks, we cannot afford to be complacent. We need to deal with longstanding structural challenges".
The growth figure was virtually unchanged from the last forecast the EU executive body published in June, when it envisaged economic activity would increase by 1.4 percent in 2025.
On Friday, it said domestic demand was projected to drive future growth, expected to reach 1.
6 percent in the eurozone in 2026.
"As the purchasing power of wages gradually recovers and interest rates decline, consumption is set to expand further," it said.
"Investment is expected to rebound on the back of strong corporate balance sheets, recovering profits, and improving credit conditions."
Inflation has dropped significantly over the past two years after reaching 8.4 percent in 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and 5.4 percent in 2023.
The expected further slowdown would bring it very close to the European Central Bank's (ECB) two-percent target in 2025.
Eurozone unemployment was projected to stand at 6.5 percent in 2024, then edge further down to 6.3 percent in 2025 and 2026, the commission said.
But it also warned its outlook was subjected to growing "uncertainty and downside risks" linked to an ever-tenser geopolitical context, with Russia's war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East continuing to imperil stability and energy security.
