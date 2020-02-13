EU sees growth steady at 1.2% but warns of coronavirus

The European Commission on Thursday maintained its eurozone growth forecast at 1.2 percent for 2020 and 2021, but warned Brexit and the new coronavirus outbreak could yet hit the economy

For the broader EU, including countries outside the single Currency, it forecast growth of 1.4 percent this year, down from the previous prediction of 1.5.