UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sees Growth Steady At 1.2% But Warns Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

EU sees growth steady at 1.2% but warns of coronavirus

The European Commission on Thursday maintained its eurozone growth forecast at 1.2 percent for 2020 and 2021, but warned Brexit and the new coronavirus outbreak could yet hit the economy

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The European Commission on Thursday maintained its eurozone growth forecast at 1.2 percent for 2020 and 2021, but warned Brexit and the new coronavirus outbreak could yet hit the economy.

For the broader EU, including countries outside the single Currency, it forecast growth of 1.4 percent this year, down from the previous prediction of 1.5.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Brexit 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

16 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtia ..

6 minutes ago

12-year old body of a woman recovered from house i ..

17 minutes ago

British royal couple expresses gratitude to DC Low ..

1 minute ago

'People with disabilities nothing less than others ..

1 minute ago

Pesco, KP govt agree on Pehur hydropower wheeling ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.