EU Sends First $3.2Bln to Ukraine Under 2023 Financial Aid Package - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The European Commission on Tuesday provided Ukraine with the first payment of 3 billion Euros ($3.2 billion) in loans out of total 18 billion euros of financial assistance for 2023.

"The Commission has today disbursed a first instalment of ��3 billion of the up to ��18 billion Macro-financial Assistance+ (MFA+) package for Ukraine," the European Commission said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the receipt of the financial aid and thanked the bloc for the support.

"Ukraine received the 1st ��3 billion from the new ��18 billion macro-financial program. I'm grateful to the EU & President @vonderleyen for the strong support," Zelenskyy tweeted.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc had approved 18 billion euros in macro-financial aid to Ukraine for 2023, the largest tranche the European Union has ever delivered to a partner country.

The EU, along with other Western countries, has ramped up its financial and military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Kiev has so far received over $37 billion in aid from the bloc, according to data from the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.