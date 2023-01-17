UrduPoint.com

EU Sends First $3.2Bln To Ukraine Under 2023 Financial Aid Package - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 06:39 PM

EU Sends First $3.2Bln to Ukraine Under 2023 Financial Aid Package - European Commission

The European Commission on Tuesday provided Ukraine with the first payment of 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in loans out of total 18 billion euros of financial assistance for 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The European Commission on Tuesday provided Ukraine with the first payment of 3 billion Euros ($3.2 billion) in loans out of total 18 billion euros of financial assistance for 2023.

"The Commission has today disbursed a first instalment of ��3 billion of the up to ��18 billion Macro-financial Assistance+ (MFA+) package for Ukraine," the European Commission said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the receipt of the financial aid and thanked the bloc for the support.

"Ukraine received the 1st ��3 billion from the new ��18 billion macro-financial program. I'm grateful to the EU & President @vonderleyen for the strong support," Zelenskyy tweeted.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc had approved 18 billion euros in macro-financial aid to Ukraine for 2023, the largest tranche the European Union has ever delivered to a partner country.

The EU, along with other Western countries, has ramped up its financial and military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Kiev has so far received over $37 billion in aid from the bloc, according to data from the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia European Union Kiel Kiev February From Billion

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

4 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Cauc ..

Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Caucus of US Senate

10 minutes ago
 CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio ..

CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio eradication

4 minutes ago
 OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Grow ..

OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization Unchan ..

57 seconds ago
 OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Out ..

OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 to 11Mln Bpd

58 seconds ago
 OPEC Keeps Forecast for World Oil Demand Growth in ..

OPEC Keeps Forecast for World Oil Demand Growth in 2022, 2023 Unchanged - Report

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.