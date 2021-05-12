UrduPoint.com
EU Sharply Raises Eurozone Growth Forecast For 2021, 2022

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The EU on Wednesday sharply revised its growth forecasts for this year and next, saying an accelerated vaccination drive and the bloc's landmark recovery plan would lift Europe out of recession.

According to the European Commission, growth in the 19 countries that use the euro Currency will hit 4.3 percent in 2021 and 4.4 percent in 2022, compared with 3.8 percent for these years in its previous estimate given in February.

