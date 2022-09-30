EU Should Cap Prices for Both Pipeline, Liquefied Natural Gas From Russia - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The EU should impose a price cap not only on pipeline gas from Russia but also on liquefied natural gas (LNG) , European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Friday.

"We have to offer price cap for all Russian gas, not only pipeline but also LNG, and for our partners with whom we can negotiate we have to negotiate price corridors," Simson said ahead an extraordinary meeting of the Energy Council.

The commission is also ready to develop a European level price cap for natural gas that is used for power generation, the official added.