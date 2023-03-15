UrduPoint.com

EU Should Draw Lessons From Recent Collapse Of US Banks - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The European Union should consider the lessons it could draw for its financial and banking system from the recent collapse of large US banks, European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.

"We are watching events in the United States ... The direct impact on the European Union seems limited and we are in touch with the relevant supervisory authorities. We are also considering what these failures can teach us in terms of prudential regulation, supervision, bank crisis management and deposit insurance," McGuinness told the European Parliament.

On Friday, Californian regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which became the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

SVB's collapse is believed to be linked to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions, and to poor risk management. On Sunday, authorities closed New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks; this was the third largest bank failure in US history.

On Monday, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said that Europe did not see serious risks for its financial system amid the collapse of US banks.

