UrduPoint.com

EU Should Expect High Gas Prices To Endure For Months - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

EU Should Expect High Gas Prices to Endure For Months - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) While the recent spike in gas prices in Europe was driven by market momentum rather than fundamental shortfall in supply, it is likely to remain in place for several months, Werner Antweiler, a professor with the Sauder school of business at the University of British Columbia, told Sputnik.

The European gas market is seeing its prices skyrocketing and a rise in demand due to several factors, including insufficient power from renewable sources this summer in Europe, and hot summer in Asia, the expert explained.

Other reasons behind the crisis are gas supply cuts, caused by plant problems in Norway and elsewhere, and a "thin safety buffer," as storage levels are currently below normal, he added.

"The good news is that this is a short-term spike because of temporary conditions that will ease eventually.

The spike has been accelerated by fear and market momentum. There is no fundamental supply shortage. Nevertheless, Europeans can expect high gas prices to endure throughout the next months," Antweiler said.

Among other factors at play, the expert mentioned Russian energy giant Gazprom ” one of Europe's key suppliers ” which "has not been able to fill the emerging gaps beyond fulfilling its contractual obligations."

The crisis was exacerbated by an ongoing global fight to ensure a sufficient supply of natural gas for the upcoming winter, and a rise in liquefied natural gas prices, according to Antweiler.

Earlier in the day, Europe's gas future prices decreased by nearly 25% compared to Wednesday, falling below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Business Russia Europe Norway Columbia Gas Market From Asia

Recent Stories

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

16 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awarenessâ€™

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awarenessâ€™

19 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on â€˜Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on â€˜Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfareâ€™

19 minutes ago
 Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Sh ..

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Shabqadar to Mohmand Economic Zo ..

22 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensur ..

Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensure fast track accountability: F ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.