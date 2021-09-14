UrduPoint.com

EU Should Fulfill Green Transition Faster As Energy Prices Skyrocket - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

EU Should Fulfill Green Transition Faster as Energy Prices Skyrocket - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The European Union should act faster in the transition to renewable energy sources amid a rise in prices in the energy sector, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Instead of being paralyzed or slowing things down because of the price hike now in the energy sector, we should speed things up in the transition to renewable energy so that affordable renewable energy becomes available for everyone," Frans Timmermans, Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, said.

The surge in energy prices is generally linked to shortages in the renewables market, he added.

The ongoing crisis, which emerged as a result of Europe's dependency on fossil fuels and natural gas, has not affected green energy sources, Timmermans noted, as their prices "have stayed low and stable."

Gas prices in Europe have soared along with demand for the product since early 2021, driven by the post-pandemic economic recovery, among other factors, according to experts. On Tuesday morning, gas prices on the European futures market hit a new record by exceeding $800 per 1,000 cubic meters. 

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe European Union Price Gas Market

Recent Stories

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Of ..

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Office reaches milestones enhanc ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mothe ..

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mother&#039;s death

20 minutes ago
 Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Excitin ..

Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Exciting New Corporate Partnership wi ..

28 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

28 minutes ago
 Irthiâ€™s Azyame graduates unveil their collection ..

Irthiâ€™s Azyame graduates unveil their collections on Elevenish

35 minutes ago
 Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohamme ..

Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohammed bin Rashid reach Sudan and E ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.