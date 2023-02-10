EU Should Provide Targeted Support to Important Sectors for Green Transition - EU Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The European Union should provide targeted state support to companies from those sectors of the economy that are strategic for the green transition, according to the conclusions of a Special meeting of the EU Council.

"State aid policy: procedures need to be made simpler, faster and more predictable, and allow for targeted, temporary and proportionate support to be deployed speedily, including via tax credits, in those sectors that are strategic for the green transition and are adversely impacted by foreign subsidies or high energy prices," the council's conclusions stated.

In early February, the EU Commission said that the EU needed to combat the impact of subsidies in China on competition in the field of clean technologies. These subsidies have long been twice as high as in the EU in relation to GDP. It has distorted the market and led to China's current dominance in the production of a number of zero-emission technologies.

The EU Commission also warned that the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides for the unlocking of $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products in the country, "discriminates against EU companies" and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the United States over the issue. Several EU companies reportedly said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home a crucial factor to consider.

Last month, it was reported that the EU Commission would propose the relaxation of EU rules on state subsidies in a bid to prevent capital flight to the US and to ensure that countries can support the deployment of all possible types of renewable energy.