UrduPoint.com

EU Should Provide Targeted Support To Important Sectors For Green Transition - EU Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

EU Should Provide Targeted Support to Important Sectors for Green Transition - EU Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The European Union should provide targeted state support to companies from those sectors of the economy that are strategic for the green transition, according to the conclusions of a Special meeting of the EU Council.

"State aid policy: procedures need to be made simpler, faster and more predictable, and allow for targeted, temporary and proportionate support to be deployed speedily, including via tax credits, in those sectors that are strategic for the green transition and are adversely impacted by foreign subsidies or high energy prices," the council's conclusions stated.

In early February, the EU Commission said that the EU needed to combat the impact of subsidies in China on competition in the field of clean technologies. These subsidies have long been twice as high as in the EU in relation to GDP. It has distorted the market and led to China's current dominance in the production of a number of zero-emission technologies.

The EU Commission also warned that the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides for the unlocking of $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products in the country, "discriminates against EU companies" and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the United States over the issue. Several EU companies reportedly said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home a crucial factor to consider.

Last month, it was reported that the EU Commission would propose the relaxation of EU rules on state subsidies in a bid to prevent capital flight to the US and to ensure that countries can support the deployment of all possible types of renewable energy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China European Union United States February Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

46 minutes ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

2 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

2 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

2 hours ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.