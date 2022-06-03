EU Should Stop Diverting Trade Flows to Detriment of Developing Countries - Moscow

The EU should refuse to switch the main commodity flows to itself to the detriment of developing countries, and should also abandon unfounded accusations against other countries of the ineffectiveness of its economic policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The EU should refuse to switch the main commodity flows to itself to the detriment of developing countries, and should also abandon unfounded accusations against other countries of the ineffectiveness of its economic policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Instead of unfounded accusations, the EU leadership should deal effectively with its own systemic mistakes in macroeconomic, financial, trade, energy and agroindustrial policies, stop diverting trade flows to the detriment of the position of developing countries, and also abandon the vicious practice of introducing unilateral restrictive measures contrary to the norms international law," it said.