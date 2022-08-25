UrduPoint.com

EU Slows Down Gas Intake Into Storage Facilities Due To High Prices - Operators

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

EU Slows Down Gas Intake Into Storage Facilities Due to High Prices - Operators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) European companies have been reducing the rate of gas intake into underground storage facilities (UGS) for the third day due to a price increase in the European exchange markets, among other factors, data from the Association of Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) and the London-based ICE exchange showed on Thursday.

European UGS at the end of the gas day on August 23, which ended on August 24 at 04:00 GMT, were 78.05% full, with the increase per day amounting to 0.31 percentage points, comparing with 0.32 percentage points and 0.43 percentage points in previous days.

European companies have slowed the rate of filling UGS against the backdrop of a new increase in gas prices, associated with uncertainty about the safety of supplies. On Friday, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that gas deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended from August 31 to September 2 due to maintenance of the only working unit at the Portovaya compressor station. Following the announcement, September futures at the Dutch gas trade hub TTF jumped above $2,700 per thousand cubic meters, and the day before, they crossed the $3,100 mark for the first time since March.

Other factors affecting filling of European UGS include extreme heat and drought. European wind power generation fell to 7.7% of the total this week, according to the WindEurope association's data. The production a day earlier amounted to 8.2%, which is lower than the June and July average of 11.23% and 11.86%, respectively.

At the same time, gas supplies from Russia remain limited, according to data from gas transmission network operators.

On Thursday, the operator of Ukraine's Gas Transmission System received a request for 42.2 million cubic meters of gas,  consistent with the daily average since late May. Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranivka, on May 11.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and declined further to 20% in July as Western sanctions impeded the return of the pipeline's turbines after repairs abroad.

