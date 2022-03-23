EU Source Not Ruling Out Leaders Discussing Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles at Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A high-ranking EU source on Wednesday did not rule out that the EU leaders may discuss Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles during the upcoming summit on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.