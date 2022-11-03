EU Spokesperson for Climate Suggests Switching From Gas to Coal for Next Few Winters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) EU Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie suggested on Thursday that EU member states would have to use coal more intensively over next few winters to ensure energy security.

"One of the things that we need to do on the short term, by short term I mean this winter and possible the next winter, and perhaps a third beyond that, is to engage in fuel switching when necessary, to move away from gas to other fuels. And there are a number of member states that... they have announced that in the short term they will be needed to resort to coal to ensure energy security in Europe," McPhie said during a briefing at the European Commission.

The spokesperson also noted that this was going to be a short term measure and the commission had already proposed expanded targets for both renewables and energy efficiency plans for 2030.

The European Union is dealing with the consequences of shortages in gas supplies caused by deteriorated relations with Russia. Earlier this fall the EU member states, including France, Germany and Spain, announced national plans of reducing energy consumption and subsidizing affected industries.