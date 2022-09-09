UrduPoint.com

EU States Ask European Commission To Propose Measures On Gas Price Cap - Czech Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 09:31 PM

EU States Ask European Commission to Propose Measures on Gas Price Cap - Czech Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) EU energy ministers have asked the European Commission to submit proposals to limit gas prices, amid an energy crisis spreading financial distress across the globe, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Friday.

"We expect the European Commission to propose an emergency and temporary intervention, including limiting gas prices," Sikela said at a press conference, following the ministers' informal meeting in Brussels.

During the meeting the ministers discussed measures to tackle skyrocketing energy prices in Europe, including the possible price cap on imported Russian gas, supported by the European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, many EU ministers called for limiting the cost and other supplies of "blue fuel" to the union, with the European Commission considering the option of introducing a ceiling on liquefied natural gas prices.

Earlier in the day, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni confirmed that the commission would introduce new proposals on the bloc's energy import measures on September 13 to address the current energy crisis.

G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country due to its special operation in Ukraine. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.

