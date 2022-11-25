EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New Joint Purchase Mechanism - Commission

EU's new mechanism of joint gas purchases, under which it will be impossible to purchase Russian gas, in general does not prohibit EU countries to import gas from Russia, a source in the European Commission told RIA Novosti on Friday

According to the source, joint purchases under the mechanism will be prohibited, but not outside of it.

The European Commission has never considered a ban on Russian gas imports, its spokesperson Eric Mamer said earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, the EC proposed a cap price that would kick in if the front-month price on the Dutch gas exchange TTF exceeds 275 Euros ($286) for two weeks and if, at the same time, TTF prices are 58 euros higher than the liquefied natural gas global reference price for 10 consecutive trading days.

The EU energy ministers failed to reach an agreement on a gas price cap on Thursday and are expected to further discuss the Commission's proposal at their next meeting scheduled to take place on December 13, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.