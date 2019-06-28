EU States Encouraging European Firms to Invest in Iraqi Economy - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EU member states are trying to persuade European companies to invest in the Iraqi economy, which the bloc believes offers a lot of opportunities, EU Ambassador to Iraq Ramon Blecua said in an interview with Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) EU member states are trying to persuade European companies to invest in the Iraqi economy, which the bloc believes offers a lot of opportunities, EU Ambassador to Iraq Ramon Blecua said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I know from my member states' embassies that they are certainly trying to encourage investment by European companies.

The European Union does not have that kind of trade promotion function. From what I am aware, yes, countries are certainly promoting investment in Iraq, we think it is really promising and has a lot of possibilities," Blecua said on the sidelines of the CWC Iraq Petroleum Conference in London.

The European Union is one of Iraq's main trading partners. In 2017, the bloc accounted for 18.5 percent of Iraq's total trade. Last year, bilateral trade amounted to 19.96 million Euros ($22.7 million), according to EU data.�