EU States' Leaders Asking Commission to Develop Measures to Boost Energy System Resilience

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Leaders of the EU countries are asking the European Commission to develop middle-term and long-term measures to boost the resilience of the bloc's energy system, the final document of the EU Energy Summit said.

"The European Council invites the Commission and the Council to swiftly consider medium and long-term measures that would contribute to energy at a price that is affordable for households and companies, increase resilience of the EU's energy system and the internal energy market, provide security of supply and support the transition to climate neutrality, taking into account the diversity and specificity of situations of Member States," the document posted by Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council head, said.