EU States Prolong Restriction on Gas Consumption by 15% - Hungarian Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The energy ministers of the EU countries have decided to extend the restriction on gas consumption by 15%, despite the fact that Poland and Hungary voted against the measure, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"Today, we voted against, but, unfortunately, all, but Poland and Hungary, supported the proposal, therefore, it is again prescribed to reduce gas consumption by 15%, this is an extension of the previous prescription. Again, this is very dangerous," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social media.

Last July, EU member states agreed to voluntarily reduce their natural gas consumption by 15% between August 2022 and March 2023 as part their effort to increase the bloc's security of energy supply amid the crisis. As a result of the measures and mild weather, EU gas storage sites were filled well above the target level of 80% by November 1.