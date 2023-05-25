EU States Report on Freezing of Over $214Bln of Russian Central Bank Assets - Official

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) EU countries have reported to the European Commission on freezing of over 200 billion euros ($214.55 billion) of the Russian Central Bank's assets, Christian Wigand, the European Commission spokesperson for justice, said on Thursday.

In the 10th package of sanctions against Russia, new requirements were introduced for operators and member countries to report to the European Commission on frozen assets and reserves of the Central Bank of Russia. The deadline for filing such reports was May 12.

"Member states have reported to the (EU) Commission (on) over 200 billion euros of immobilized assets of the Russian Central Bank," Wigand told reporters.

