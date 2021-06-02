UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU States Should Maintain Supportive Fiscal Policy In 2021-2022 - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU States Should Maintain Supportive Fiscal Policy in 2021-2022 - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) European economies are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, but EU member-states should stick to the current fiscal policy through 2022, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"First, we can confirm that - based on our spring forecast - the general escape clause will stay activated in 2022 but no longer so as of 2023. Second, we reconfirm that Member States should not prematurely withdraw fiscal support. Fiscal policy should remain supportive in both 2021 and 2022.

Brussels activated its so-called general escape clause from the stability and growth pact (SGP) last year, suspending EU member states' obligations to work towards the eurozone's debt and deficit targets.

"The Recovery and Resilience Facility [RRF] - with its ‚¬672.

5 billion [about $819 billion] available in grants and loans - will be available to all EU countries to carry out reforms and investments in line with their national plans," Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

According to the European Commission, the RRF grants will not add to national debt and deficits and are expected to provide an economic impulse of 1.2 percent of GDP and help create around 800,000 jobs by the end of 2022.

"For the EU taken as a whole, economic activity is due to return to its pre-crisis level this year. And while there are still divergences across countries, we expect all member state economies to return to pre-crisis levels by the end of next year," Dombrovskis said.

He urged countries to pursue differentiated fiscal policies, with states that have high debt advised to take a more prudent approach, using the RRF to fund more investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

All From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an event t ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

23 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

14 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

14 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

14 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Agai ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.