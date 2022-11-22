The European Union (EU) is still deliberating on what the Russian oil price cap level should be and the United States is in touch with its European allies and partners on the issue, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The European Union (EU) is still deliberating on what the Russian oil price cap level should be and the United States is in touch with its European allies and partners on the issue, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to get ahead of the EU in terms of what the cap actually is. They are still deliberating on that," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We are in touch with our EU partners about their progress towards this of course and trying to be as supportive as we can be, particularly in terms of the (price cap) implementation."